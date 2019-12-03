Nani, Shiva Nirvana reunite for Tuck Jagadish, see title poster

regional-movies

Actor Nani and filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who had previously worked together in Ninnu Kori, have reunited for a new Telugu project titled Tuck Jagadish, which was announced on Tuesday.

To be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies.

A statement from the makers confirmed that the project will go on the floors early next year and the team is planning for summer 2020 release.

This will be Shiva Nirvana’s third film. His last outing was Naga Chaitanya and Samantha starrer Majili, which went on to become a blockbuster. The film tracked the journey of a failed cricketer and his life post a nasty breakup.

Meanwhile, Nani was last seen in Telugu crime comedy Gang Leader. The film, directed by Vikram Kumar, saw him share screen space actors Lakshmi, Saranya Ponvannan and Priyanka Arulmohan.

In October, Nani announced his second production venture. Titled Hit, the film will star Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead.

“WPC production no 2 is Hit. Starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. Introducing director Sailesh Kolanu. We proudly bring you a unique concept and introduce some great talent yet again and the team needs all your blessings as well roll today,” Nani had tweeted.

The first look poster featured Vishwak’s left eye and it’s surrounded by fire on one side and splashing blood on the other. The title has the tagline The First Case. Buzz is it could be a story of a hit-and-run case.

The rest of the cast and crew will be officially announced soon. Nani will present the film via his banner Wall Poster Cinema.

As a producer, Nani made a smashing debut with Awe, which was exceptionally well received by audiences and did very well at the box office. The film featured Kajal Aggarwal in the title role as a character suffering from multiple split personality disorder.

