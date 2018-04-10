Nawazuddin Siddiqui likely to make his Tamil debut in Rajinikanth’s next film

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, popular Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui may make his Tamil debut in superstar Rajinikanth’s next project with Mercury director Karthik Subbaraj.

There is no confirmation yet about Nawazuddin having been signed on for the project. It is, however, learnt that Subbaraj pitched the story to him when the latter was in Mumbai last week to promote Prabhudeva starrer Mercury, slated for release this week.

According to reliable sources, an official announcement will be made soon.

Subbaraj’s film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and the team plans to commence shooting from July. Anirudh Ravichander has been finalised to compose music. Trisha Menon and Anjali are said to be in contention for the leading lady’s role. There were also rumours that Deepika Padukone is also being considered but nobody could verify the reports.

On signing a project with Rajinikanth, the Pizza director had said: “Even though I’ve made four films in my career so far, I grew fascinated towards cinema because of superstar Rajinikanth sir. To get to direct him is the best moment of my life.”

He also said he plans to wrap up the project this year itself. Asked if the project will be as ambitious as Sun Pictures produced Enthiran in terms of scale, Subbaraj said his film will be quite different from Enthiran. “It’ll be a proper Rajini film,” he said. He also sees collaborating with the superstar will come with its set of expectations and high responsibility. “I see it as an enjoyable challenge.”

Rajinikanth currently awaits the release of Kaala, in which he has played a slum lord turned gangster. Produced by Dhanush, the film is gearing up for release on April 27.

