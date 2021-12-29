Nayanthara to star in Rani Velu Nachiyar biopic? Here’s what we know

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 21:25 IST

Actor Nayanthara, who was recently seen in Tamil comedy Mookuthi Amman, is said to have been roped in for upcoming Tamil biopic on Rani Velu Nachiyar, as per multiple reports. However, reliable sources from Nayanthara’s camp have denied the news.

Reportedly, filmmaker Susi Ganesan is planning a film on the life of Velu Nachiyar, who was the first Indian queen to wage a war against the East India Company in India. Rumours have emerged that he had approached Nayanthara for the role and she immediately gave her nod.

However, a source close to Nayanthara has denied the report. The source added that she has not signed any new projects yet and whenever she does, it will be officially announced.

Nayanthara is currently shooting for Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe. She also has Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

Nayanthara currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil thriller, Netrikann. The film is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind. It is about a blind woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case, and is then forced to confront the killer on her own.

The film marks the debut of Nayanthara’s partner Vignesh Shivn as producer. He has produced the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures. After the release of the poster, Vignesh got overwhelming response from all quarters.

Directed by Milind Rau, the film also stars Ajmal Ameer in the role of the antagonist. In a recent interview to a Tamil daily, Milind revealed that he was amazed by Nayanthara’s homework and research to play a visually challenged character.

Apart from Netrikann, Nayanthara also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

