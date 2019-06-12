Nerkonda Paarvai trailer: Ajith’s Pink remake is a scene-by-scene copy of Amitabh Bachchan film, with one major difference. Watch

The highly anticipated trailer of Ajith Kumar starrer Tamil thriller Nerkonda Paarvai was released on Wednesday and going by the first impression, the film looks like a faithful remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink.

Nerkonda Paarvai, has been directed by H Vinoth and stars Ajith in the role of a lawyer, reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role from the original. The trailer opens with fleeting shots of the film’s primary characters - Ajith Kumar sitting on a bench in a park, Shraddha Srinath with her friends and the three male antagonists. All of them look tense and we see them in absolute silence.

Cut to next shot, we see Ajith asking Shraddha in a court if she’s a virgin. She doesn’t respond immediately and the question is repeated again in Tamil. And she replies back in Tamil “no”.

The rest of the trailer follows Shraddha and her friends as they deal with the same pressure as shown in the original. There are more shots of Ajith interrogating her in courtroom but a major shot is strikingly different from the Hindi film. While Amitabh did not engage in any physical violence in Pink, Ajith is shown smashing someone’s head in the captivating trailer.

The film will reportedly mark the Tamil debut of Vidya Balan in a crucial role. While Shraddha steps into Taapsee’s shoes and Abhirami Venkatachalam plays the Kirti Kulhari’s character, Pink actor Andrea Tariang returns to play her original character. The film is slated to release worldwide on August 10.

The project was materialized to honour’s Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the late veteran star in English Vinglish in a cameo.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 18:59 IST