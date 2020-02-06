Nithya Menen to team up with Dhanush for the first time

regional-movies

Actor Nithya Menen, who is currently basking in the success of Tamil film Psycho, has confirmed she has signed a project opposite Dhanush without revealing too much details.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Nithya told Hindustan Times: “This is easily the most exciting phase of my career. I have some really interesting projects lined up this year. One among them is a film with Dhanush. Right now, I can confirm I’m part of the project but can’t reveal more information.”

Nithya, who made her Bollywood debut last year with Mission Mangal, is expected to join the sets of Dhanush’s film from June or July. Nithya’s other upcoming projects include the second season of Breathe, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan. She also has the highly anticipated J Jayalalithaa biopic, The Iron Lady, in the pipeline.

Reacting to reports about Iron Lady being shelved, Nithya said the project is still on and will soon go on the floors. “It’s a pre-production heavy film. Also, we are making a film that encompasses Jayalalithaa’s life from 16 till her demise. We are not taking a portion from her life and making a film on it. Priyadarshini (director) is very clear about what she wants to make, and she’s making sure we get all the clearance before we go to sets. Once we start shooting, we will wrap up the project quickly,” she said.

Nithya also confirmed she’s part of the third season of Breathe, and she’s expected to start shooting soon. She expressed her interest to explore more opportunities in the OTT space going forward.

She also recently completed shooting for a yet-untitled Telugu film which marks the directorial debut of Ani Sasi, son of veteran Malayalam filmmaker IV Sasi. This film, predominantly shot in Europe, also stars Ashok Selvan and Ritu Varma.

