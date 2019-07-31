Not just car racing, actor Ajith is into shooting too, takes part in state level rifle championship

regional-movies

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:12 IST

Tamil actor Ajith’s passion for cars and bikes is well known. In many of his films, he does his own stunts too. Fans still recall his daring bike stunt, shot in Bulgaria, for his film Vivegam. Looks like Ajith’s passion extends to shooting as well. The actor took part in the state-level rifle championship in Coimbatore over the weekend.

The actor, whose new film Nerkonda Paarvai will release on August 8 this year, has been training hard for the championship, putting in months of practice. According to a source, the actor has been a part of NCC training programme and has since developed a passion of rifle shooting as well.

His film Nerkonda Paarvai , which is a Tamil remake of Shoojit Sircar’s production Pink, will see him reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan from the original. The remake also stars Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam. The film has been produced by Boney Kapoor, who has signed a three-film deal with the actor for reportedly Rs 100 crore.

The story of how Ajith and Boney Kapoor got to work together is interesting -- reportedly, it was late Sridevi who was keen that her husband do a film with Ajith, who has made a special appearance in the Tamil version of her film, English Vinglish. While no interesting project came their way in the past, when the idea of remaking Pink in Tamil was mooted, Ajith quickly agreed to be a part of it.

The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and has been directed by Vinoth, who was reportedly hesitant to take up a remake but eventually came around.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 17:09 IST