Open revolt in Malayalam film body over actor Dileep’s re-entry

Four members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) resigned on Wednesday over its decision to revoke the suspension of actor Dileep, who is accused in a sexual assault case involving a woman artiste.

The first to quit was the survivor, a leading South Indian actor who was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang in February 2017. The other three – Geetu Mohandas, Remya Nambisan and Reema Kallingal – followed suit, alleging that their voices have always been stifled in the organisation.

The actor was allegedly abducted and assaulted by gangsters in a moving car on February 18. They set her free three hours later, but threatened to circulate a video of the assault if she approached the police. However, she filed a complaint the same day, and Dileep was arrested five months later on charges of hiring the gang to settle personal scores with her.

Dileep was expelled from AMMA soon after his arrest. In the months that followed, several female artistes formed an organisation called Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) to work as a pressure group within AMMA. The WCC vehemently opposed Dileep’s re-entry into the association, but many others spoke up in support of the actor – stating that he had been expelled without notice and it was unfair to keep him out for so long.

“I wish I had done this long ago. Our voices often got drowned in the organisation, and we couldn’t allow it anymore. I stand with my friend, who is fighting a lonely battle,” said Geethu Mohandas, who directed the award-winning move ‘Liar’s Dice’.

Actor Reema Kallingal also lambasted the AMMA for its “insensitivity and egoistic attitude.”

While many others have also threatened to resign, AMMA office-bearers – including its president Mohanlal – have refused to comment.

