Dec 03, 2020
Paava Kadhaigal trailer: Netflix's Tamil anthology starring Kalki Koechlin, Prakash Raj promises four hard-hitting stories

Paava Kadhaigal trailer: Netflix’s Tamil anthology starring Kalki Koechlin, Prakash Raj promises four hard-hitting stories

The trailer of Netflix’s Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal promises four hard-hitting stories featuring Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:02 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kalki Koechlin in a still from Paava Kadhaigal trailer.
The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming Tamil anthology film Paava Kadhaigal, which brings together filmmakers such as Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Vetrimaaran and Vignesh Shivn, was unveiled on Thursday. The visuals promise four hard-hitting stories dealing with themes such as love, honour, sin and pride.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into each story which deals with a subject that has rarely been explored in mainstream Tamil cinema. 

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the anthology stars Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others.

The makers had revealed that the film explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories. Paava Kadhaigal will premiere on Netflix India on December 18.

Vetrimaaran’s Oru Iravu explores the relationship dynamics between a father and daughter after the latter marries someone outside her caste. The short stars Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Sudha Kongara’s short talks about equal relationships. It is centered on a trans person and his yearning to be loved like anyone else. The film also deals with themes like inter-faith marriage. This segment features Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Bhavani Sre.

In Gautham Menon’s film, a family has to deal with a very personal incident. The short follows the aftermath of the incident and the kind of effect it leaves on the family. Gautham has played the lead role along with Simran Bagga.

Vignesh Shivn’s short features Anjali and Kalki Koechlin. It explores same gender love relationships and caste politics.

