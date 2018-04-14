Pawan Kalyan says Rangasthalam deserves to be sent to the Oscars

Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam has earned his uncle Pawan Kalyan’s vote of confidence. After impressing critics and audiences alike, the Sukumar directed village-based revenge drama has won over Pawan Kalyan, who recently watched the film and was mesmerized by the overall experience. Speaking at the success meet of Rangasthalam on Friday, Kalyan said that Rangasthalam never felt like watching a film. “It felt like watching a real story of real people. I was transported to a place called Rangasthalam and watching the film felt so life-like. The actors lived their parts. Sukumar has reminded us that it is possible to make a realistic film that’s equally commercial.”

Talking more about the film and Ram Charan’s performance, Kalyan said: “Rangasthalam deserves the same kind of support that we gave Baahubali and it should be sent to the Oscars, even if it takes a lot of lobbying. The film showcases Ram Charan’s artistic talent. He’s a complete actor. It amazed me to see Ram Charan in an avatar, sporting thick beard and wearing dhoti. He was born and raised in a city and to see him transform so convincingly into a rural character astonished me.” Kalyan also heaped praise on Samantha for her performance. “She’s delivered a fine performance at a time when most of us thought she’d quit acting since she’s married.”

Having grossed over Rs 150 crore worldwide and still counting, Rangasthalam has emerged as the third biggest Telugu grosser after Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2. Also starring Aadi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film has been lauded for its authentic portrayal of rural lifestyle, without taking away the essence of the milieu.

