Pink Tamil remake titled Nerkonda Paarvai, first look poster released

The makers of the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink, with Ajith Kumar stepping in Amitabh’s shoes from the original, revealed the title and first poster of the film on Monday. Titled Nerkonda Paarvai, the movie is set to hit theatres on May 1 and marks the Tamil debut of Vidya Balan.

The poster features Ajith Kumar as a lawyer along with the three leading ladies – Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam. The remake is being directed by H. Vinoth, best known for helming Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru with Karthi.

The project was materialised to honor’s Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran star in English Vinglish in a cameo. “While working with Ajith in English Vinglish, Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year; Ajith suggested remaking ‘Pink’ in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film,” Kapoor had said in a statement.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been finalised to compose music. Cinematographer Nirav Shah has also been roped in.

