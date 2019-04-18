Prabhas’ first photo on Instagram has a Baahubali connect, see it here

Telugu actor Prabhas may be new to Instagram but he has notched up quite a following already. On Wednesday, he posted his first ever picture on Instagram and needless to say, it was from his film Baahubali.

In the picture, Prabhas can be seen wielding two swords and is in action mode. He is wearing a green shirt with some kind of a jacket on top of it. His hair is left loose, he sports an ear ring and is also wearing a chain. His expression is rather stern and he is not looking at the camera.

Prabhas is currently busy with his next film, the action thriller Saaho, which is expected to hit the screens in August this year. With Saaho, Prabhas will have a release more than two years after his last film released. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in April 2017 while Baahubali: The Beginning had opened in 2015. Little is known about the storyline of Saaho but the film’s team did shoot some daring action sequences in Abu Dhabi last year. The first look poster of Saaho was unveiled in October 2017 on the occasion of Prabhas birthday. In 2018, two chapters (which could serve as teasers) were released, one each of the birthdays of the film’s lead cast, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. In the all the pictures and video clips online, the film looks to be all about action, thrill and drama. However, a recent leaked picture of Shraddha and Prabhas showed the two in romantic light.

The action sequences have been shot under the guidance of Hollywood stuntman Kenny Bates. Reportedly, the makers spent Rs 90 crores for this schedule. Saaho, made on a reported budget of Rs 300 crores, also stars Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Chunky Panday.

