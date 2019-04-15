Saaho leaked pic: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor drop the intensity for some romance

From all the looks and leaks, posters and pictures of Saaho, what we have seen so far have been intense looks and people in tense moments. A new leaked picture has now found its way to the internet which shows Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor looking romantically at each other.

The picture, set against a bright blue sky, shows Prabhas and Shraddha are looking into each other’s eyes. It’s obvious that there is love in the air. While she wears a pale pink dress, he is in white. This, in itself, is in contrast to the poster of the film, released on Prabhas’ birthday in October 2017. Looking dark and dangerous, there is a sense of foreboding about the picture.

The wait for Saaho has been a long one. Prabhas’ last film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in 2017 and after a few months, Prabhas began work on Saaho. The film is heavy on action and some of its most complex and difficult ones were canned in Abu Dhabi in 2018. Reportedly, the makers spent Rs 90 crore on this sequence. The film, which has been made on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore, shot the action sequences under the supervision of international stuntman Kenny Bates.

The film, which boasts on an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma, saw the release of two video clips called Chapters on the birthdays of its lead pair over the past few months. On Prabhas’ birthday on October 23, came the first chapter, which gave us glimpse of the action sequence shot in Abu Dhabi and on Shraddha’s birthday on March 3, came the second chapter, which showed action sequences with her in them.

