Prabhas’ grand Instagram debut; over 7 lakh followers without a single post

Owing to high public demand, Baahubali star Prabhas has finally made his Instagram debut, according to a statement released by his PR team. Ahead of the release of his next big film Saaho, Prabhas is making his presence felt on all popular social media platforms.

On Friday, Prabhas joined Instagram and without even posting, has already earned over 7 lakh followers. It is rumoured that Prabhas is expected to share an exclusive still from the sets of Saaho as his first post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Saaho, which is tipped to be a big-budget action extravaganza, is gearing up for release this August.

The film, being directed by Sujeeth, also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi in important roles.

Neil had said, “Saaho is a larger-than-life film and, post Baahubali, the entire nation is rooting for Prabhas. And where there is a mega hero, there will always be a mega villain too. My character has many shades like every other character in the film. It’s quite an exciting project, Sujeeth has a great vision. Saaho will be the biggest action film of 2018.”

After playing a father and son in Baahubali franchise, Prabhas will be seen in an action avatar in Saaho, and his clean-shaven look has already gone viral.

Saaho, which marks the southern debut of Shraddha Kapoor, has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and cinematography by Madhie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 19:36 IST