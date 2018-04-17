Prabhas’ Saaho goes the Baahubali way, joins hands with T Series

After the massive success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, which catapulted its leading man Prabhas into national limelight, the upcoming film Saaho too wants a similar response. The makers of Prabhas-starrer Saaho have now tied up with Bhushan Kumar’s T Series, who will present the action thriller in the markets up north.

Sharing the news, T Series tweeted: “#BhushanKumar joins hands with #Prabhas and #UVCreations for #Saaho. Presented by @TSeries and #BhushanKumar. Directed by Sujeeth. Will hit the screens next year.”

It may be recalled here that both the films of the Baahubali franchise (Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion) were presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The tie-up bolstered the film’s prospects and redefined how South Indian films have been perceived in rest of India. It appears that T Series is looking at a similar reaction.

Meanwhile, Saaho has been creating a buzz since the day it was announced in April 2017. Nothing much has been revealed about Saaho other than that fact that it will be an action thriller. Recent reports suggest that Prabhas will appear in a double role in the film.

The film’s first look was unveiled on October and featured a mysterious looking Prabhas (with his face partially covered and only his eyes being visible) walking toward the camera. The picture came up for criticism and was slammed on social media for looking very similar that of Blade Runner 2049, starring Ryan Gosling.

With a view to cater to a pan-India audience, the makers have roped in a host of Bollywood actors. Shraddha Kapoor will be playing the leading lady opposite Prabhas. The news created a flutter when it was announced, more so as she was signed on for a whopping price of Rs 5 crore. The film also stars Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jackie Shroff.

Follow @htshowbiz for more