Rajinikanth and wife Latha’s wedding pic on their anniversary, courtesy daughter Soundarya. See it here

Soundarya Rajinikanth, who recently got married to Vishagan Vanangamudi in Chennai, took to social media and shared a throwback picture of her parents, Rajinikanth and Latha, from the day of their wedding. It was their wedding anniversary on February 26.

Sharing the picture, Soundarya wrote: “The couple that sets the benchmark for #TheUltimateCoupleGoals love u mummy and daddy !!! #HappyAnniversary.”

The couple that sets the benchmark for #TheUltimateCoupleGoals ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗 love u mummy and daddy !!! #HappyAnniversary pic.twitter.com/mglaO3eGhi — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 26, 2019

In the black and white picture, both Rajinikanth and Latha are smiling as the Tamil actor garlands his bride.

Soundarya got married to Vishagan on February 11 in a private ceremony. This is the second marriage for both; Soundarya was married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar from 2010 till 2016 when they separated. Their divorce finally came through in 2017.

Vishagan, who heads a leading Indian pharmaceutical company, too was briefly married. He also made his acting debut last year in a Tamil film, Vanjagar Ulagam.

Soundarya’s wedding was attended by some of the biggest names from Tamil Nadu politics and film industry, including likes of Kamal Haasan, Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Andrea Jeremiah, Manjima Mohan, filmmakers like P Vasu, KS Ravikumar, Selvaraghavan and Kasthuri Raja.

After marriage, the couple flew to Iceland for their honeymoon.

Soundarya took to Twitter to share some pictures from the scenic holiday destination and wrote, “#Iceland #Honeymoon #Freezing #LovingIt #LivingLife #GodsAreWithUs #MissingVed.”

Ved is her son from her first marriage.

