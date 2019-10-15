Rajinikanth on pilgrimage to Garhwal Himalayas, meditates in his guru’s room in Rishikesh

regional-movies

Actor Rajinikanth is visiting Garhwal Himalayas and spending time along the banks of river Ganga, meditating and paying obeisance at different shrines on a spiritual sojourn. The South Indian actor left for Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines on Monday and will be staying at Rudraprayag for a night.

Rajinikanth arrived at Haridwar on Sunday and visited the ashram of Rishikesh’s Shisham Jhadi-based Guru Swami Dayanand Saraswati ashram. Rajinikanth has been spiritually associated with Guru Swami Dayanand Saraswati and his ashram for decades now.

Notably, Swami Dayanand Saraswati was also the guru of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had visited the ashram in September 2015 to meet the then ailing guru.

Before leaving for Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines, Rajinikanth paid obeisance at Shisham Jhadi-based ‘samadhi’ of Guru Swami Dayanand Saraswati. He then visited the room of his spiritual guru in the ashram and meditated there for about 10 minutes.

Moments after the news of the actor being present at the ashram spread, a large number of fans arrived at the ashram - including pilgrims from southern states who had come for Char Dham pilgrimage and Haridwar-Rishikesh visit.

Rajnikant at Pandavkholi in 2018 where his spiritual Guru Mahaavtar Baba was believed to have lived. ( HT Photo )

The actor gave autographs and allowed photos to be clicked by the fans after ensuring that they do not affect the ashram’s atmosphere. Rajinikanth is accompanied by his elder daughter Aishwarya R Dhanush on his spiritual trip.

Spiritual head of Shri Dayanand Ashram Ganga Dhareshwar Trust, which manages the ashram, Swami Shuddhanand Maharaj blessed Rajinikanth as well. The actor later attended evening Ganga aarti at the Triveni Ganga ghat. The actor and his daughter also went to Swargarashram area in Pauri Garhwal and Ramjhula-Muni-Ki-Reti in Tehri Garhwal.

As per ashram seer Gunanand Rayal, Rajinikanth is on a pilgrimage to Garhwal Himalayas. Rajinikanth had visited the ashram last year in March also for a similar Himalayan sojourn.

