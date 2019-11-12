Rajinikanth’s Darbar might clash with son-in-law Dhanush’s Pattas this Pongal

regional-movies

Actor Rajinikanth’s Darbar, which has been confirmed to hit the screens during Pongal festival next year, may clash with son-in-law Dhanush’s Pattas at the box office, according to reports. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Pattas is also gearing up for Pongal 2020 release.

Pattas, directed Durai Senthil Kumar, will see Dhanush play dual roles. The film marks Dhanush’s reunion with the director after their previous outing Kodi, in which the actor played twins.

The film also stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as the leading ladies. Like Asuran, Dhanush will be seen father and son in Pattas. The father portion, featuring Dhanush, has Sneha as his pair while as the son, he has been paired with Mehreen. Cinematographer Om Prakash has cranked the camera and this will be his fourth outing with Dhanush after Maari, Anegan and Maari 2. Vivek-Mervin duo has been roped in to take care of the music.

Meanwhile, in AR Murugadoss directed Darbar, Rajinikanth returns to playing a cop after 25 years. The last time the actor donned khaki was for 1992 Tamil actioner Pandian. The motion poster of Darbar was released last week. It revealed that Rajinikanth plays a rowdy cop who doesn’t care about the rules. The motion poster was received well. It was recently revealed that Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

The film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander, marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and Murugadoss. In a recent interview, the Akira director revealed that audiences can look forward to see Rajinikanth in his charismatic avatar yet in Darbar.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is getting ready to commence work on his next yet-untitled Tamil project with director Siva. Dubbed Thalaivar 168, the film marks the maiden collaboration of the 68-year-old star and Siva.

