Rajinikanth spotted with AR Murugadoss on sets of Darbar. See pics

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:25 IST

A new picture from the sets of AR Murugadoss’s Darbar has surfaced on social media and immediately went viral, with superstar Rajinikanth’s fans going gaga over it. The new still features Rajinikanth and Murugadoss, in between shots, sharing a light moment on the sets of Darbar, which is in its final leg of shooting.

Rajinikanth’s fans took to Twitter and couldn’t stop raving about their matinee idol’s look. One user tweeted: “70? No 17.” Another user wrote: “Age 70. Style infinity. Evergreen superstar.” One more user wrote: “The ever divine smile.”

The picture was shared first by Rajinikanth’s publicist Riaz Ahmed. Minutes after he shared it on social media, the picture went viral.

The film is currently being shot in Jaipur. Darbar, which is produced by Lyca Productions, features Rajinikanth in the role of a police officer after 25 years. He was last seen playing a cop in 1992 Tamil film, Pandian.

In July, Murugadoss teased fans with two exclusive stills from the film. While one still features Rajinikanth in khaki, walking with an iron road in his hand and a fiery look on his face; the other picture shows him wearing a light blue coat with rolled up sleeves.

Murugadoss took to Twitter to share the stills and he wrote: “Hi guys. The HD photos of our very own Thalaivar & title Design of Darbar will be released at 7:00 PM. Get creative and do what you do the best. Darbar poster design. The best design will be selected and released officially.”

The first look poster of Darbar was released a few weeks ago. It features the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth, who is surrounded by police.

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu, also stars Suniel Shetty as the prime antagonist. Actor Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu play crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander has composed music, Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 14:24 IST