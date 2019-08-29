No respite for team Darbar, another still leaks from the sets of Rajinikanth starrer

regional-movies

Another still from Rajinikanth’s Darbar featuring the 68-year-old star in khaki got leaked on Wednesday, sending his fans on social media into frenzy. This still, which has gone viral, also features Nayanthara in the frame.

Despite the makers’ no cellphone rule on the set, it’s shocking and surprising that pictures are getting leaked. Apparently, director AR Murugadoss is furious with the leak and has requested his team to ensure there are no more leaks.

Darbar, which also stars Nayanthara as the leading lady, is gearing up for release during Pongal 2020. The first-look poster, which was released not long ago, features the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth, who is surrounded by all things police. From a rifle to belt and police badge, the poster has already set the expectations very high.

Darbar stars Nayanthara and Rajinikanth.

The film also stars Suniel Shetty as the main antagonist. Actor Prateik Babbar, who has also been roped in to play one of the antagonists, called it once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with Rajinikanth.

The rest of the cast features Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu among others. While Anirudh Ravichander has composed music, Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

At the audio launch of Suriya’s Kaappaan, Rajinikanth said he’s really happy with the way Darbar has shaped up. Lyca Productions is bankrolling the project which will also be dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu.

Meanwhile, there are reports doing the rounds that Rajinikanth has given his nod for his next project which will most likely be directed by H Vinoth or KS Ravi Kumar.

Vinoth is currently basking in the success of Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai. He will once again reunite with Ajith for a new project, dubbed as Thala 60.

KS Ravi Kumar, on the other hand, has just wrapped up the first schedule of upcoming Telugu film with Balakrishna in Thailand.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 16:35 IST