Rajinikanth’s Darbar shoot to be wrapped up by end of August, to release in January, 2020

The shoot of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil action film Darbar will be wrapped up by end of August, its director AR Murugadoss has revealed in his latest interview to a Tamil daily. He also clarified that the project is on track and set to release on January 9, 2020.

Following rumours that the shoot of Darbar will be completed by end of this month, Murugadoss cleared the air by confirming that the shoot will go on till the end of August. The team is currently filming the second schedule in Mumbai. Murugadoss, who has teamed up with Rajinikanth for the first time, said that the ongoing schedule will be completed by end of this month.

Darbar features Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after 25 years. He was last seen playing a police officer in 1992 Tamil film Pandian. The film stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. The first look poster, which was released not long ago, features the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth as a cop.

The film also stars Suniel Shetty as the main antagonist. Actor Prateik Babbar, who has also been roped in to play one of the antagonists, called it once in a lifetime opportunity to work with Rajinikanth.

The rest of the cast features Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu among others. While Anirudh Ravichander has composed music, Santosh Sivan has worked on the camera.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 17:53 IST