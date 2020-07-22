Rajinikanth spotted driving a Lamborghini wearing mask, see viral pic

regional-movies

A picture of actor Rajinikanth driving the luxury car Lamborghini Urus, wearing a mask, has surfaced online. The picture went viral in no time.

The picture, which dropped on the internet on Tuesday, features Rajinikanth driving the luxury SUV wearing a mask and his trademark white kurta and dhoti. Apparently, the car belongs to Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya. The picture was clicked when the star went for a drive from his house to his farmhouse in Kelambakkam for the weekend.

On the career front, Rajinikanth will next be seen on screen in Tamil film Annaatthe. The project, which will see Rajinikanth play a caring brother, marks his maiden collaboration with director Siva, best known for helming Veeram and Viswasam.

Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

On being signed for Rajinikanth’s film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

Rajinikanth will next team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The film is expected to be officially launched in a few months.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing an angry cop out to avenge his daughter’s death in Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film featured Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander had composed music, Santosh Sivan cranked the camera.

Despite grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide, Darbar turned out to be a damp squib at the box-office. Following the failure of Darbar, it is rumoured that Rajinikanth agreed to reduce his remuneration by half for Annaatthe.

