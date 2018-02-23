Rajinikanth to team up with Karthik Subbaraj next

We had recently informed that three young directors - Atlee, Arun Prabhu and Karthik Subbaraj - are vying to direct superstar Rajinikanth’s next project. On Friday, it was officially announced that Thalaivar will team up with Karthik Subbaraj next and the project will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, best known for producing Enthiran. A thrilled Subbaraj took to Twitter and wrote: “Really Can’t express my happiness in words. My most treasured dream come true moment.Thanks a lot Thalaiva Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures.”

Rajinikanth currently awaits the release of Kaala, which has been directed by Pa. Ranjith and it’s his second time collaboration with the superstar after Kabali. The film, confirmed to hit the screens on April 27, is believed to revolve around the lives of oppressed Tamils in Mumbai and their fight for equality.Produced by Dhanush, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Huma Qureshi and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. It will have a simultaneous release in Telugu along with the Tamil version. Some rumours hint that the project might also be released in Hindi as it has dialogues in Hindi and Marathi since it’s predominantly shot in Mumbai.

Shankar’s 2.0, a sequel to Enthiran, was supposed to originally hit the screens on April 27. The release of the magnum opus, rumoured to be made on a lavish budget of Rs. 450 crore, has been deferred once again owing to high VFX work. As many as eleven studios from across the globe are currently working on the visual effects. At the film’s audio launch in Dubai, VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan said that 2.0 is undoubtedly the most challenging project he ever worked on.

