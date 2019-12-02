Rakshit Shetty reveals he missed an opportunity to work in Rajinikanth’s Darbar

regional-movies

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty has revealed that he was offered a key role in Rajinikanth’s Darbar but he missed the opportunity due to his commitments. In his latest interview, Rakshit revealed that he was offered a pivotal role in AR Murugadoss directed Darbar, but he had to decline the offer because he was busy with his upcoming multilingual fantasy thriller, Avane Srimannarayana.

Talking about the offer, Rakshit said he regrets missing an opportunity to work with Rajinikanth and wishes to collaborate soon. Rakshit is eagerly looking forward to the release of Avane Srimannarayana, which will hit the screens in December.

The movie is set in the 70’s and the 80’s and took nearly took two years in the making. It has been dubbed in five languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. Directed by Sachin Ravi, it also has popular actors Balaji Manohar, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and many others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Darbar is set to release around Pongal next year. The film marks the return of Rajinikanth as a cop after 25 years. He was last seen playing a cop in Tamil film, Pandian. It was recently revealed that Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

The film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander, marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and Murugadoss. In a recent interview, Murugadoss revealed that audiences can look forward to see Rajinikanth in his charismatic avatar.

Rajinikanth is currently gearing up to commence work on his next yet-untitled Tamil project with director Siva. Dubbed Thalaivar 168, the film marks the maiden collaboration of the 68-year-old star and Siva.

Reports have emerged that Thalaivar 168 will start rolling from December 15. Rumoured to be titled Viyoogam, the film is rumoured to also star Keerthy Suresh and Jyotika as the female leads.

