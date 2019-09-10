Ram Charan stunned by father Chiranjeevi’s performance in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, pens an emotional post

regional-movies

Actor Ram Charan has shared a heartfelt post on his Facebook page about his father Chiranjeevi’s performance in upcoming Telugu magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. “Dad’s transformation for Sye Raa is an experience in itself. Only after becoming his producer did I meet the real Megastar,” Ram Charan wrote on his Facebook page.

In the film, Chiranjeevi will be seen playing Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. On signing the project, he had said he wanted to play a historic character since a long time.

The film’s teaser was released in August and it was extremely well received by audiences. The teaser projected Chiranjeevi as a ferocious rebel. We see him fighting his way through the British army.

Packed with grand visuals and showcasing Chiranjeevi in an avatar like never before, the teaser also gave a glimpse of other important characters including Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu among others.

On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said, “It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

Produced by Ram Charan on a whopping budget of Rs. 150 crore, the film has music by Amit Trivedi. Originally, A.R Rahman was signed for the project but he opted out citing lack of time due to other commitments.

The film, which will be distributed by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment in Hindi, will release worldwide on October 2.

