Ram Gopal Varma’s Lakshmi’s NTR to hit screens on March 22

Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming Telugu film Lakshmi’s NTR has now got a release date. The film that revolves around the events which took place in NTR’s life after the entry of Lakshmi Parvathi, is set to release on March 22.

Following the phenomenal response to the film’s highly controversial trailer, all eyes are on the release and the backlash it would attract.

P Vijay Kumar plays the veteran actor-politician NTR while actor Yagna Shetty will be seen as Lakshmi in the film. It has been jointly directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Agasthya Manju.

With the great NTR’s blessings #LakshmisNTR will be releasing on March 22nd pic.twitter.com/evcHPd9eIG — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 1, 2019

Varma had made the announcement of the project with the release of a poster in September, 2017.

He had shared the poster on social media with the caption, “One single step that created love in the heart of one man but also hatred in hundreds. But that single step also re-motivated him to once again make millions of people love him. This is the story of Lakshmi’s NTR. It’s a love story full of hatred, jealousy, power mongering, backstabbing and above all unbelievable inter-relationship conflicts.”

Varma decided to make this film after he opted out of NTR biopic starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

RGV recently opened up on why he didn’t accept the offer to direct Balakrishna’s biopic on his father.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets a warm hug from Nick Jonas after her glam bath: Behind-the-scenes from Sucker

“When we talk about Mahatma Gandhi’s life, we have to talk about his fight with the British. Making a biopic on his life without touching this aspect doesn’t make sense. Similarly, NTR’s rise to a star and his stardom is well known to the world, but the real drama started when Lakshmi Parvathi entered his life. What is the point of making biopic if you’re not showing that,” Varma asked in a recent press interaction.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 15:11 IST