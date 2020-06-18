Rana Daggubati, Suresh Babu flooded with demands to use their Hyderabad and Vizag studios

regional-movies

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:07 IST

Actor Rana Daggubati and studio owner Suresh Babu have revealed that Hyderabad and Vizag studios are increasingly in demand as filmmakers plan to get back to sets post the lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

“Producers want their team isolated together during shoots to mitigate risk of infection. When you are filming in your city, you’d want to return home to your family, which is why makers are looking at locations outside the state,” Suresh told Mumbai Mirror.

Suresh’s son and actor Rana told the tabloid, “Shoots for TV and web shows have already begun according to government guidelines and several more will kick off in the next few weeks. Around next month, we should see some Hindi films readying for shoot across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” adding, “The studios offer end-to-end solutions, from accommodation to shooting, for which equipment including cameras can be rented, and post-production work. We have fully functional editing and dubbing rooms, recording studios and VFX facilities. Even in-house technicians are available.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut talks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s struggles: ‘He was anxious about work, how he had been cornered’

The Maharashtra government issued guidelines for filmmakers to resume shooting and several films and TV shows are likely to begin shooting over the coming days. A few points in the guidelines issued were not in tune with what producers want -- for example the blanket ban on shooting for actors older than 65 years. A common ground is yet to be reached in such matters.

Responding to the guidelines, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit had told Hindustan Times, “I am thankful to the government of Maharashtra who are saving the industry which is in a state of despair. The two major issues however are — not allowing anyone above the age of 65 on set. That is impossible, we don’t want (actors like) Amitabh Bachchan to sit at home. And not just senior actors, we have senior technicians too. The basic criteria should be they are healthy and all tests positive. The second issue is we have been asked to keep an ambulance and nurse on every set. It’s a state of emergency, patients are having to walk to hospital because there are no ambulances. You need them at places of emergency. On an average, we used to have about 70-80 shoots a day. It will slowly pick up now. So even if on an average, we have 30 shoots a day, will 30 ambulances and doctors be available? It’s not possible.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more