Rana Daggubati, wife Miheeka Bajaj perform Satyanarayan puja post wedding. See pics

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:51 IST

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj took part in a puja post their wedding and the photos from the ceremony are all over the internet. The pictures show the newlyweds praying together.

While Rana was seen in the traditional mundu and a shirt, Miheeja wore a silk sari along with a borla and white chooda for the puja. The new bride also wore a heavily embroidered red shawl while performing the holy rituals. A few pictures show them with their hands joined in prayer. There are also a few family pictures going viral post the wedding.

Rana Daggubat and Miheeka Bajaj during the Satyanarayan puja.

Rana Daggubat and Miheeka Bajaj perform Satyanarayan puja.

The newlyweds pose for a family picture.

Rana and Miheeka got married in an intimate ceremony here over the weekend. The duo, who had three-day nuptials starting with haldi and mehendi ceremony, tied the knot on Saturday in the presence of family and close friends. Miheeka wore a cream and golden lehenga, designed by Anamika Khanna, for the ceremony.

The fashion designer posted a picture on Instagram, describing the garment and wrote that it was embellished with hand done zardozi work, which took close to “10,000 manhours” to make. Complementing the bride’s trousseau, the Baahubali star sported a light golden dhoti-kurta.

The wedding evening also saw Rana’s industry friends in attendance, including Telugu stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Actor Samantha Akkineni, who is married to Rana’s cousin, actor Naga Chaitanya, took to Instagram and shared a family picture from the festivities. “#RanaWedsMiheeka the most adorable @miheeka Welcome to the family,” Samantha wrote.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit completes 36 years in Bollywood, reveals her favourite song and film

The couple made their relationship official in May. Talking about proposing to her, Rana had said in an Indian Express interview, “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real.” Rana added that he never consciously thought about marrying or not marrying someone from the film industry, “I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more