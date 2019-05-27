Ronit Roy to make Tamil debut with Jayam Ravi’s untitled film starring Niddhi Agerwal

Bollywood and TV actor Ronit Roy will make his Tamil debut with a pivotal role in Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film which will be directed by Lakshman. Just days after it was announced that Nidhhi Agerwal will make her Tamil debut via this project, news about Ronit being signed has surfaced.

“Ronit has been signed to play the antagonist. He will be seen in a powerful negative role and the scenes between him and Ravi will be one of the biggest highlights of the film. Ronit is expected to join the sets from the last week of June,” a source from the unit told HT.

This will be Ronit’s second southern outing as he has already starred in Telugu film Jai Lava Kusa starring Jr. NTR.

Ravi, who was last seen playing a policeman with an obsession for technology in Adangamaru, will be seen playing a farmer in this film. The entire project is tipped to be set against a village backdrop and Ravi will be seen in a very different avatar.

Talking to Times of India, Lakshman had said: “Unlike in his previous 24 films, the actor will be giving it back to the society with this film. It has an agriculture-based subject, and he will be playing a farmer. There will be a social message, on the lines of Shankar sir’s films.”

The project, which will be Ravi’s 25th film, will go on the floors from June 15. While the makers are yet to officially announce rest of the cast and crew, D. Imman has been roped in to compose music.

Meanwhile, Ravi has just wrapped up shooting for Komaali starring Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde. Ravi also plans to begin work on Thani Oruvan 2 later this year. The project marks his reunion with his brother Mohan Raja.

“Just like the first part, Thani Oruvan 2 will have similar premise of a social backdrop. It’ll be an engrossing cat and mouse thriller between the protagonist and antagonist,” Raja had said in a statement.

