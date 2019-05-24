Ronit Roy congratulates Kyunki co-star Smriti Irani on her win against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi

Actor Ronit Roy took to Instagram to wish Union minister Smriti Irani for her win in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Amethi against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He shared a picture of the senior BJP leader and wished her on her success.

“EK MUMBER!!! Amethi mainJeet ki koti koti badhai @smritiiraniofficial Aajevan vijayi bhava (Many congratulation on you win from Amethi. May you be victorious all your life),” he captioned the picture of his former co-star from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti replied to the post with a folded hands emoji.

Irani defeated the sitting MP Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 55,120 votes. In a tweet, Irani said, “Ek nayi subah Amethi ke liye, ek naya sankalp. Dhanyawad Amethi, shat shat naman. Apne vikas per vishwas jataya, kamal ka phool khilaya. Amethi ka abhaar (A new morning for Amethi, a new resolve. Thank you Amethi. You showed faith in development and for helping lotus bloom)”. The Union minister cultivated a strong voter base in the constituency with her numerous visits and using central development schemes in past five yeas, after she lost to the Congress president in 2014.

Smriti used a poster from HBO’s Game of Thrones to claim victory. She shared a silhouette picture of a direwolf against the backdrop of the moon with a quote from the series. ‘The North Remembers’. A GoT inspired fan also exuded their love and commented, “Queen in the North”.

Earlier, Kyuki Saas... producer Ekta Kapoor, too, wished Smriti good luck for the election results. She shared a picture of her son Ravie watching the news. “All eyes on #amethi we r rooting for our aunt,” she had captioned the picture.

