e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / RRR team wraps up a major action sequence in 50-day long schedule

RRR team wraps up a major action sequence in 50-day long schedule

The team of SS Rajamouli’s RRR wrapped up a gruelling 50-day shoot schedule, where they shot for a major action sequence. The team will now move an exotic location for another schedule.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:27 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the lead cast.
RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the lead cast.
         

The team of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR has revealed that they’ve wrapped up a major action sequence which was shot over a course of 50 days. The team has also confirmed that they’ll immediately start the next schedule of the project which will be shot in some exotic locations.

The update was shared by the film’s official Twitter handle. A video was shared along with the tweet. “Goodbye winter nights! Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot. Andddd nowww. Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations (sic),” read the tweet.

 

RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

In March, the makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character.

Also read: ‘Shameless’: Himanshi Khurana slams Kangana Ranaut’s comments on farmer protests, says ‘baat ko galt angle dena inse sikhe koi’

Last month, a video was released to introduce Jr NTR’s character of Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan gave a voice-over to the video. The project, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani, marks the maiden collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. They’re rumoured to be playing brothers in the movie, which will be released in five languages.

RRR is expected to hit the screens worldwide next year. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
LIVE: Centre details plans to farmers’ leaders on MSP, APMC Act
LIVE: Centre details plans to farmers’ leaders on MSP, APMC Act
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
28 years of NACO: How India battled AIDS/HIV
28 years of NACO: How India battled AIDS/HIV
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rain
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rain
Shami on cusp of breaking Agarkar’s 18-year-old record
Shami on cusp of breaking Agarkar’s 18-year-old record
Watch: BSF celebrates its 56th Raising Day; PM Modi, HM Shah extend wishes
Watch: BSF celebrates its 56th Raising Day; PM Modi, HM Shah extend wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In