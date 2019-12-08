Ruler trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna promises double the fun in dual roles

regional-movies

The trailer of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Ruler, which has been directed by KS Ravikumar, was unveiled on Sunday. Going by the visuals, the film is high on emotions, drama and action like most Balakrishna’s films but it also promises double the fun as it features Balakrishna in dual roles.

The trailer opens with someone asking another character if he’s calling the fire engine. He says he’s actually the fire and the camera immediately cuts to the introduction shot of Balakrishna getting off a car and a helicopter. This is followed by a few random shots of the villain and how he’s made lives miserable for some people. There are shots of the leading ladies – Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika Kumar.

Watch the trailer here:

There are dialogues about the importance of farming and we also get shots of a big happy family. Finally, we get Balakrishna flexing his muscles and delivering punch dialogues. He continues to compare himself with lion and a line goes, “I’m an injured lion and I will hunt and kill before I die.” Balakrishna also delivers a line about the power and courage of farmers when they turn rebellious.

Ruler, which is produced by C Kalyan, is gearing up for release later this month. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Bhumika Chawla and Sayaji Shinde among others.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna will next team up with director Boyapati Srinu for a yet-untitled Telugu project. The film, which marks their third collaboration, was officially launched earlier this week. The project is currently dubbed NBK 106.

The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew. However, if the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the film will star Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Sanjay Dutt is said to have been already signed as the baddie. An official announcement is yet to be made.

