Nandamuri Balakrishna, filmmaker Boyapati Srinu team up for new film, see launch pics

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 15:42 IST

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and filmmaker Boyapati Srinu have teamed up for the third time. The yet-untitled Telugu film was officially launched on Friday in Hyderabad. Having delivered hits like Simhaa and Legend, the hit combination of Balakrishna and Srinu has reunited for another commercial potboiler.

The project is currently dubbed NBK 106. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.

However, if the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the film stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Sanjay is said to have been already signed for the part. An official announcement is yet to be made.

If Sanjay comes on board, this will be his second Telugu outing. He’s currently shooting for KGF 2, in which he plays a character called Adheera. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a goldmine.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna has just wrapped up shooting of Ruler, which will be his next release. Directed by KS Ravikumar, the film also stars Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika Kumar.

In Ruler, which marks Balakrishna’s second collaboration with Ravikumar, he plays dual roles. He will be seen as a politician as well as a cop. is being produced by C Kalyan under his banner Happy Movies and has music by Chirantan Bhatt.

Boyapati has pinned high hopes on this project after the debacle of his last two releases – Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Vinaya Vidheya Rama featured Ram Charan in the lead. Post the film’s release, he released a statement and opened up about its failure.

“I would like to thank each and every technician who strove day and night to execute Vinaya Vidheya Rama. No amount of words is sufficient to describe the support extended by our producer DVV Danayya. I will always be grateful to my distributors and exhibitors who believed in our film and backed it. We worked really hard to deliver a film which would entertain all of you. Unfortunately, the vision could not get translated properly on screen and we could not meet your expectations,” Charan said in the statement.

