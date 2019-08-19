Saaho pre-release event: Prabhas thanks his over one lakh ‘die-hard’ fans for showing up. See pics

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:32 IST

The pre-release event of Prabhas starrer Saaho took place on Sunday in Ramoji Film City on a massive scale. The grand event was attended by over a lakh people who came to meet the actor and have a look at the sets of the film.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and VV Vinayak graced the event as special chief guests along with producer Allu Aravind.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhas thanked his fans for coming from all quarters of the Telugu-speaking states to attend the event. He referred to them as ‘die-hard’ fans and said it was director Sujeeth who used it in a dialogue in the film.

Fans hail Prabhas at Saaho pre-release event.

Prabhas went on to thank the film’s crew including the technicians for believing in the project. He said if not for the faith of his technicians and the producers, Saaho wouldn’t have become a reality and be promoted as India’s biggest film today.

Talking about his co-star Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas lauded her dedication and support throughout the journey. He said her effort to learn and rehearse every line in the script even before coming on the sets was commendable, despite not knowing the language.

At the event, the makers installed all the major sets that were used in the film. From the tanks to trucks, fans got to experience everything from close quarters.

The guests praised Prabhas for believing in Saaho and dedicating another two years of his career even after spending five years on the Baahubali franchise. Rajamouli said that Prabhas believed in the script and Sujeeth more than anything else and it will surely pay-off handsomely.

Saaho, is set to release on August 30 and also stars Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Evelyn Sharma and Murali Sharma among others. Produced by UV Creations, the film will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 11:30 IST