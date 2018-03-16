Sai Pallavi, Nithya Menen may star in Mysskin-Shanthanu next

Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, son of veteran filmmaker Bhagyaraj, on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a picture that also featured filmmaker Mysskin, lensman PC Sreeram and producer Ravindran Chandrasekhar and captioned it: “My new birth. Bless me”. While many guessed that the picture hinted at a new collaboration, Shanthanu has confirmed that he’s thrilled to team up with the filmmaker for a new yet-untitled Tamil project. According to the industry grapevine, Sai Pallavi and Nithya Menen are said to be in talks for the project. If they come on board, it’ll be their first collaboration with Mysskin.

Talking to Times of India, Shanthanu said: “This is like my first film and I have no words to explain my happiness. People used to say that I have made so many mistakes in my past. But I learned so much. This film will be a re-birth for me. I am going to surrender to sir.” Apparently, the duo recently met at an audio launch and it all started from there. “We met at an audio launch and he told me that I have changed quite a bit. He said we will work soon. I was happy, but didn’t expect much. A week later, he called me saying that he had finished penning his next and that I will be playing the lead. I was shocked and met him at his office. It is a dream-come-true moment for me to work with Mysskin sir and PC sir. The kind of character Mysskin sir sketches is phenomenal. I am certain that it will be a breakthrough for me as an actor. I want to thank all my well-wishers who hoped the best for me.”

With the pre-production already underway, it has been confirmed that PC Sreeram will crank the camera. It’ll be the legendary cinematographer’s maiden collaboration with Mysskin, whose last outing was the dark comedy Savarakathi, which he had written.

