Sanjay Dutt’s Marathi film Baba aims for foreign language competition at Golden Globes

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:50 IST

Actor Deepak Dobriyal, who plays the lead role in Sanjay Dutt ‘s maiden Marathi production, Baba, has confirmed that the film will be screened for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the body behind the Golden Globes. The film hits theatres on Friday, August 2.

Deepak told Hindustan Times, “Yes, our film will be screened at Golden Globes. We are delighted.” He added that the film will also be sent for nomination to compete in the foreign languages category.

Deepak added, “Rest, they (the jury) will decide. Right now, they have asked us to shorten the length of the film by a few minutes and the producers are discussing it.”

Sanjay’s wife and film producer Manyataa Dutt said in a statement, “We are all so happy and proud that Baba will be screened at the Golden Globes. Our goal is always to create a meaningful yet entertaining cinema as we have done with Baba. The movie released today and we hope the audiences receive the film with their love and support.”

Directed by Raj Gupta, Baba tells the story of a father-son duo in rural Maharashtra. Deepak plays the deaf and mute father in the film. Set in the 1990s, the film is about his child, who has the ability to speak and hear, but hasn’t learnt to because his parents can’t.

Watch Baba trailer:

Sanjay recently launched the teaser of his Hindi production, Prasthanam, in which he plays the lead. Reports also suggested that Sanjay has edited out 90 minutes of the film to suit an international audience. Apart from Prasthanam, Sanjay will also be seen alongside Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Also, he plays the antagonist in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s period war film, Panipat, that stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 17:47 IST