e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 to resume from August 15 amid coronavirus pandemic

Shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 to resume from August 15 amid coronavirus pandemic

KGF Chapter 2 executive producer Karthik Gowda has said that they will be instituting strict guidelines on the sets, and will have all the technicians temporarily camped at a nearby hotel.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:49 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A still from KGF Chapter 2.
A still from KGF Chapter 2.
         

The executive producer of KGF: Chapter 2, which stars Yash in the lead, has confirmed that the shoot of the film will resume from August 15 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In his latest interview to Cinema Express, executive producer Karthik Gowda opened up about the shooting plans for KGF: Chapter 2, which is being directed by Prashant Neel.

“We will be instituting strict guidelines on the sets, and we will have all the technicians temporarily camped at a nearby hotel, and will not be allowed to venture out until the schedule gets completed,” Karthik said.

He further added that the shoot will resume from the third week of August. The report further added that the team, which has completed 90 percent of shoot, is left with major fight sequences and a few scenes. The makers are coming up with a huge set at Minerva Mills, where the first part of the remaining schedule will take place.

The makers recently revealed the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film. The Khalnayak star will be seen playing the primary antagonist which was only teased in the first part. He will be seen playing a character called Adheera.

Also read: Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal play siblings in Mosagallu, new still released on Raksha Bandhan

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash told Hindustan Times: “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon in a key role. She will be seen as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
India eyes Rs 1.75 lakh crore turnover in defence manufacturing by 2025
India eyes Rs 1.75 lakh crore turnover in defence manufacturing by 2025
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Opposition piles pressure on Kerala CM to quit over gold smuggling case
Opposition piles pressure on Kerala CM to quit over gold smuggling case
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In