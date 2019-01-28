Shraddha Srinath to star in Ajith’s Pink remake, Vidya Balan to make Kollywood debut too

Actor Shraddha Srinath took to Twitter on Monday to confirm that she will be a part of Ajith’s upcoming film, tentatively titled #AK59. A The film will also star Vidya Balan in a role that didn’t exist in the original film starring Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Kulhari. The film’s producer Boney Kapoor said in a statement, “Happy to introduce Vidya Balan to Tamil audiences. She is paired with Ajith and her role is very special. Shraddha Srinath has also been roped in for a pivotal role. Rangaraj Pandey plays a very important character.”

Shraddha wrote on Twitter, “There were rumours and speculations on the internet that I’m part of #AK59. Glad to announce today that those rumours are actually true. I am INDEED part of this incredible project.”

Shraddha added, “So many people tried asking me if I was actually part of this project and to maintain radio silence felt pretty difficult. But yeah. It’s official. I’m so glad to be doing this film with Ajith sir and to be playing a part that I can confidently say will be the most challenging role I have ever played. Uff. Nervous excitement.”

She revealed the crew details as well and wrote, “Directed by H. Vinoth, produced by Boney Kapoor, cinematography by Nirav Shah and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja - this is a team one could only aspire to work with. Thrilled to be working with some amazing technicians.”

Pink started a social dialogue about consent with its focus on the film’s three female protagonists and their lawyer Amitabh Bachchan. Taapsee played the role of a woman who is sexually harassed and is shamed for her lifestyle and choices; Shraddha is likely to play this role. She further tweeted, “And most importantly - this is a film and a story that everyone needs to watch. It’s the need of the hour. And it’s crucial that it reaches the masses. I’m so ready for this and to give it my all.”

Shraddha also added, “I’m sitting in my van right now as I receive all these congratulatory messages and I just want to send out a BIG thank you to everyone who is so happy for me. It feels like I’m sharing my journey with all of you.”

The Pink remake is slated to release on May 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 14:18 IST