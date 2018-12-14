Ajith’s Thala 59 will be produced by Boney Kapoor, work begins on film

Ajith’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thala 59, will be produced by Boney Kapoor. The puja ceremony for the film was held on Friday and the crew paid respect to the late actor Sridevi. Pictures from the ceremony were also shared on social media. Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja also took to Twitter to announce that he will be composing the music for this project.

He wrote on Twitter, “Happy to be associated on this one after so many years :) #Thala59.” The composer previously worked with Ajith on Dheena, Billa, Aegan, Mankatha, Billa 2 and Aarambam.

Thala 59 will be directed by Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame, H Vinoth, and it is speculated that the film would be a remake of hit Bollywood film Pink, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The film was about sexual assault and how the society blamed victims instead of the criminals when incidents occur. Amitabh played the lawyer while Taapsee played the victim who wants to take action.

Happy to be associated on this one after so many years :) #Thala59 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 😎😎 — Yuvanshankar raja (@thisisysr) December 14, 2018

Speaking about the project, producer Boney Kapoor said in a statement, “While working together with Ajith for English Vinglish, Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith doesa Tamil film for our home production to be Produced by me. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year, Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. She immediately agreed with him as she thought it was the most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film.”

Cinematographer Nirav Shah at the #Thala59 puja ceremony.

Boney Kapoor does the first auspicious clap for #Thala59.

Boney Kapoor with the crew of #Thala59.

The crew of #Thala59 paid their respects to late actor Sridevi.

Ajith is currently awaiting the release of his fourth collaboration with director Siva titled Viswasam, which also features Nayanthara in the lead role. The film produced by Sathya Jyothi Films is slated to release for Pongal 2019 and will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Petta.

Follow @htshowbiz for more​

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 19:42 IST