SIIMA 2018: Sivakartikeyan, Nivin Pauly, R Madhavan, Hansika Motwani win big on day 1

The biggest South Indian film awards, the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) got off to a spectacular start on September 14 in Dubai’s Bollywood Parks. The two-day ceremony honours the best in filmmaking in the four southern states. Spread over September 14 (Tamil and Malayalam) and 15 (Telugu and Kannada), the who’s who of the film fraternity were spotted walking the red carpet.

Among the leading names from all the four industries who walked the red carpet were Hansika Motwani, Keerthy Suresh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Shriya Saran and Shubra Aiyappa. The leading lady from the 1990s and now a Congress leader from Tamil Nadu, Khushbu Sundar, came with her mother-in-law and daughter.

Among actors, R Madhavan and Vikram were present at the event. Meanwhile, spotted at the Dubai venue were many other stars such as Rana Daggubati, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shanvi Srivastava and Bollywood director Kabir Khan. The video of the song Metro Rail from the upcoming Vikram and Keerthy film, Saamy 2, was also premiered the event.

Here is a list of some of the awards that were given on Friday:

Tamil

Best actor in a leading role (Male) — Sivakartikeyan

Best actor in supporting role (critics) — Sshivada

Best comedian — Soori

Best actor in a negative role (critics) — SJ Suryah

Pantaloons style icon award (female) — Hansika Motwani

Pantaloons style icon award (male) — R Madhavan

Best film (Tamil) — Vikram Vedha

Best actor in a leading role (female) critics — Aditi Balan

Best actor in a leading role (male) critics — Madhavan

Best debutant actor (male) — Vasanth Ravi

Best debutant actor (female) — Aditi Rao Hydari

Best youth icon of the year — Hansika Motwani

Malayalam

Best actor in leading role (female) — Aishwarya Lekshmi

Best director — Lijo Jose Pellissery

Best supporting actor (male) — Shane Nigam

Best actor in negative role — Sarath Appany

Best comedian — Aju Varghese

Best actor in leading role — Nivin Pauly

Best actor in a supporting role (female) -- Asha Sarath

