SIIMA 2018: Sivakartikeyan, Nivin Pauly, R Madhavan, Hansika Motwani win big on day 1
The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) got off to a spectacular start on September 14 in Dubai’s Bollywood Parks. Tamil and Malayalam awards given away on Friday.regional movies Updated: Sep 15, 2018 16:48 IST
The biggest South Indian film awards, the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) got off to a spectacular start on September 14 in Dubai’s Bollywood Parks. The two-day ceremony honours the best in filmmaking in the four southern states. Spread over September 14 (Tamil and Malayalam) and 15 (Telugu and Kannada), the who’s who of the film fraternity were spotted walking the red carpet.
Among the leading names from all the four industries who walked the red carpet were Hansika Motwani, Keerthy Suresh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Shriya Saran and Shubra Aiyappa. The leading lady from the 1990s and now a Congress leader from Tamil Nadu, Khushbu Sundar, came with her mother-in-law and daughter.
Among actors, R Madhavan and Vikram were present at the event. Meanwhile, spotted at the Dubai venue were many other stars such as Rana Daggubati, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shanvi Srivastava and Bollywood director Kabir Khan. The video of the song Metro Rail from the upcoming Vikram and Keerthy film, Saamy 2, was also premiered the event.
The Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role Male Tamil goes to @Siva_Kartikeyan , received by @actorsathish !#PantaloonsSIIMA #SIIMA2018 @Viu_IN @visitdubai @bollywoodparks pic.twitter.com/S8vU15x1ml— SIIMA (@siima) September 15, 2018
The Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role Malayalam goes to @NivinOfficial !#PantaloonsSIIMA #SIIMA2018 @Viu_IN @bollywoodparks @visitdubai pic.twitter.com/sQp7IEDapb— SIIMA (@siima) September 15, 2018
The cast and crew of #Saamy2 premiered the video of #MetroRail song at #PantaloonsSIIMA #ChiyaanVikram #SIIMA2018 @shibuthameens #SaamySquareTeamInSiima #SaamySquareFromSep21 @KeerthyOfficial pic.twitter.com/VHkzkK9C84— sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) September 15, 2018
An autograph featuring our very own bhaijan @kabirkhankk !#PantaloonsSIIMA#SIIMA2018 @Viu_IN @visitdubai @bollywoodparks pic.twitter.com/rVGXEsdmaW— SIIMA (@siima) September 14, 2018
Here is a list of some of the awards that were given on Friday:
Tamil
Best actor in a leading role (Male) — Sivakartikeyan
Best actor in supporting role (critics) — Sshivada
Best comedian — Soori
Best actor in a negative role (critics) — SJ Suryah
Pantaloons style icon award (female) — Hansika Motwani
Pantaloons style icon award (male) — R Madhavan
Best film (Tamil) — Vikram Vedha
Best actor in a leading role (female) critics — Aditi Balan
Best actor in a leading role (male) critics — Madhavan
Best debutant actor (male) — Vasanth Ravi
Best debutant actor (female) — Aditi Rao Hydari
Best youth icon of the year — Hansika Motwani
Malayalam
Best actor in leading role (female) — Aishwarya Lekshmi
Best director — Lijo Jose Pellissery
Best supporting actor (male) — Shane Nigam
Best actor in negative role — Sarath Appany
Best comedian — Aju Varghese
Best actor in leading role — Nivin Pauly
Best actor in a supporting role (female) -- Asha Sarath
Hansika Motwani arrives at the awards.
Aditi Rao Hydari is a vision in black.
Khushbu Sundar at the event.
Keerthy Suresh at the event in Dubai.
R Madhavan: Bringing in the gravitas!
Dusky beauty Subhra Aiyappa.
Shriya Saran was seen enjoying herself at the Dubai event.
Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani in Dubai.
Shanvi Srivastava channels her traditional diva avatar.
Vikram was there too to promote Saamy 2.
