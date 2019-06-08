Simbu’s Maanaadu to finally roll from June 25 in Malaysia, see pics

The makers of Simbu starrer Maanaadu on Saturday announced, via a statement, that the shooting will finally begin from June 25 in Malaysia. They will shoot some important sequences of the film in that country, it said.

Earlier this week, director Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter to announce Yuvan Shankar Raja as the composer. He wrote: “And yes we are back!!! Here is the update which u guys kinda know by now!! But now it’s official 😉!!! Me and @thisisysr are back for #str ‘s #maanaadu #avppolitics #vp9 @sureshkamatchi #isaimaanaadu #HappyEid my brother!!! 🤗”

Also read: After Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for wearing sari without a blouse, designer Tarun Tahiliani speaks in her defence, calls it ‘a global statement’

Simbu with Maanaadu team.

The Tamil political thriller marks their reunion after four years. Kalyani Priyadarshan has been signed as the leading lady. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. Not long ago, Simbu underwent rigorous training programme in London to shed weight and sport a different look for this project.

Announced over a year ago, it really took a while for the project to finally go on the floors. Recently, rumours made the rounds that Maanaadu will go on the floors from October 2018. For reasons unknown, the project never took off and many believed that it was shelved. However, producer Suresh Kamatchi took to Twitter last month to put to rest all the rumours with respect to the film.

Prabhu and Simbu have been working together for a long time. In fact, in a recent interview, Prabhu revealed that he’s been planning to work with Simbu for close to a decade and that he’s glad things have finally fallen in place.

Meanwhile, Prabhu is also planning a project with Ajith Kumar. The duo had previously worked together in Mankatha.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 17:22 IST