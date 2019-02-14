Simran and Trisha team up for heavy-duty action adventure film

Following the success of films like Maya, Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal, which were headlined by female protagonists, Tamil filmmakers are betting big on heroine-centric projects.

On Wednesday, it was officially announced that Simran and Trisha — two of the biggest southern female superstars — will be joining hands for an action cum adventure film which will be directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan. To be produced by All In All Pictures, the shoot of the film will commence from first week of March.

Talking to Times of India, Sumanth opened up about the project. He revealed that Trisha and Simran will be seen playing siblings in the film.

“This is a unique script, with water playing a big part in this adventure film. When I wrote the script, I felt I needed to cast leading actresses, who have mutual admiration for each other. Then it struck me that I can cast Trisha and Simran. They both like each other and share an easy camaraderie on the set. I first went with the script to Simran. She really loved it and gave me a lot of references. Trisha, too, liked the script a lot. And that’s how they came on board. This is not a drama, but a commercial outing with special stunts,” he said.

While the rest of the cast and crew are in the process of being finalised, it has been announced that the film will be shot in Chennai, Kerala, Pichavaram and Thailand.

Last seen in superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta, in which they didn’t share screen space together, Simran and Trisha will be featured together for the third time in their careers. They had previously worked together in two-decade old Tamil film Jodi, in which Trisha had a cameo as Simran’s friend.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 13:38 IST