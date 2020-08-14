e-paper
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition critical, moved to ICU

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s condition critical, moved to ICU

As per the health bulletin released by the hospital, SP Balasubrahmanyam has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated on Thursday.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:32 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical.
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical.
         

Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for the coronavirus on August 5 and was immediately hospitalized is currently in critical condition and have been moved to the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare, Chennai.

As per a health bulletin released by MGM Healthcare, his health condition has deteriorated and he has been shifted to ICU.

“In a late night development on August 13, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the medical expert team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He is on life support and his condition remains critical,” read the bulletin.

Hindustantimes

The report further added that he’s under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored.

After testing positive, SPB posted a video on his Facebook page and said that even though he was instructed that he can self quarantine at home and get treated; he preferred to get admitted to a hospital for the sake of his concerned family members.

“Last two to three days I have been having a little discomfort. Discomfort means little chest congestion, which for a singer is nonsense. Phlegm forming and then cold and on and off fever. These three things, otherwise no problem. But I didn’t want to take it easy, so I went to the hospital and checked. So they said it was just a mild, mild, mild, very mild positive of corona. They said you can stay home and self quarantine yourself,” the national award-winning singer wrote.

Also read: Bipasha Basu on taking a break after marrying Karan Singh Grover: ‘You have to be there for the people you love’

“But I didn’t want to do that. It is very tough in the place with all the family. They are very concerned, they can’t leave you alone. So I got admitted to the hospital,” he added.

He also said that his fans and well wishers need not worry about his condition as there is nothing to worry. He also requested people to avoid calling him to enquire about his health. “All my friends are here, they are taking good care of me, I am in good hands. And I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this one. So please don’t bother to call me to find out how I am,” he requested.

