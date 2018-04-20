SS Rajamouli reviews Bharat Ane Nenu, lauds Mahesh Babu’s performance

Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu released worldwide on April 20, and has received a good response from the audience on the first day. While the movie has received mixed reactions from the critics, the Telugu film fraternity seems united in its praise.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is one of them who liked the film. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Raising issues like Local Governance in a commercial film requires a lot of thought. Truly appreciate @sivakoratala garu and @urstrulyMahesh for their conviction. Press meet scene is the best amongst many good moments in #BharatAneNenu.”

He added, “. @urstrulyMahesh delivered his best performance. Casting is very good. Everyone fit in perfectly. Congratulations Danayya garu and the team of #BharatAneNenu”

Bharat Ane Nenu also stars Kiara Advani opposite Mahesh Babu. Prakash Raj plays the antagonist in the film. Sarathkumar and Sithara are also seen in important roles. The film has music scored by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran.

Produced by DVV Dannaya , Bharat Ane Nenu see Mahesh Babu play the role of a CM who is educated abroad, and is forced into politics. Upon taking the oath to become the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he begins to take steps to reform the state and the people. The hurdles he faces and how he resolves it forms the rest of the plot.

