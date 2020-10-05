SS Rajamouli’s RRR to resume shoot from Monday, two-month schedule planned without break

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 15:35 IST

The shooting of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Telugu magnum opus RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, is expected to resume from Monday in Hyderabad, as per reports. Apparently, the makers have planned a two-month long schedule without any break.

All the actors and crew members have been isolated from each other and are all set to resume shooting from Monday.

As per a report by Telugu 360, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR are not likely to join the sets immediately. The team will shoot crucial scenes with the rest of the actors.

Ram Charan will join the sets only after he completes shooting his portion for upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which stars his father Chiranjeevi in the lead. Ram Charan is doing an extended cameo in Acharya.

RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. “This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

Also read: Anushka Sharma drops stunning monochrome picture, here’s how husband Virat Kohli reacted to it

RRR, presented by D Parvathy, the film is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya, will be released in ten Indian languages next year.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in key roles. Both Ajay and Alia will be making their Telugu debut with this project. Recent reports indicate that Ajay Devgn plays the mentor of Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the flashback episode. Shriya Saran has been roped in as Ajay’s pair and the duo will be reuniting after working together in Drishyam.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter