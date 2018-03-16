Suriya 37: KV Anand says the film will be shot in New York, Brazil and Delhi

Suriya and filmmaker KV Anand are set to team up for the third time for a yet-untitled project, which is most likely to roll from July onwards. After their successful collaborations in Ayan and Maattraan, Suriya and Anand are reportedly teaming up for an action thriller. Talking to popular entertainment portal Behindwoods, he said: “We are planning to shoot in more than 10 different locations throughout the world. We will be filming in New York, Brazil, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and other places. A very important portion of the movie will be shot in Delhi. Shoot dates haven’t been decided yet and we will start rolling only after Suriya completes his current film, NGK.”

Anand also confirmed that Anthony will take care of editing in the film. Best known for his writing collaboration with SuBa in his films so far, Anand for the first time will be working with Novelist Pattukotai Prabhakar on the film’s script and screenplay. However, he clarified the story will not be based on one of his novels. Harris Jayaraj, who had worked with Anand and Suriya in their previous collaborations, has been signed to compose music. Jigarthanda fame Gavemic U Ary will crank the camera.

Anand plans to wrap up the project by August or September as Suriya has a project with Sudha Kongara in his kitty next. Meanwhile, Suriya is presently busy shooting for Selvaraghavan’s NGK, in which he’s rumoured to be playing a comrade, going by the first look of the film.

