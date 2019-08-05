Suriya’s Kaappaan averts clash with Prabhas’ Saaho, release postponed to September 20

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:25 IST

Actor Suriya’s upcoming Tamil action thriller, Kaappaan, which was originally planned to be released on August 30, has now been postponed by three weeks to avert clash with Prabhas’s Saaho.

In Kaappaan, Suriya plays a bodyguard to the Prime Minister, a character played by Mohanlal. The film, which also stars Sayyeshaa, Arya, Boman Irani and Samuthirakani in crucial roles, has been directed by KV Anand.

In a recent Facebook live chat, Suriya opened up about working with Mohanlal in the film. “He is the best (actor) we have in our country. We have learned about acting through his movies. I was introduced to Malayalam cinema with Kilukkam, Kireedam, Spadikam and all his wonderful films.”

Suriya said he takes reference for his films from his work. While most actors struggle to perform in front of a camera, Suriya said that even if there is a magnifying lens right in front of his face, Mohanlal will make it disappear.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy shooting for Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline, Air Deccan.

Being produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer, Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. Soorarai Pottru also marks the Tamil debut of actor Paresh Rawal, who will be seen playing the antagonist.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 15:25 IST