Tamannah Bhatia to be honoured with the Sridevi Award

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been announced as the recipient of the Sridevi Award at the Zee Apsara Awards. She will be honoured for her contribution to cinema in both the Hindi and south Indian industries, read a statement.

“Sridevi was someone I looked up to during my formative years in the industry. It is such a privilege to be presented an award named after her. I started out really young in the industry just like her and I understand that it takes decades to build a legacy,” said Tamannaah.

Tamannaah also played the lead role in the late actor’s 1983 Himmatwala remake in 2013. She will next be seen in projects like Kanne Kalai Maane, Naa Nuvve, Khamoshi and Queen Once Again.

Sridevi died in February at a hotel in Dubai.

