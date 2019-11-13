Tamil actor Bharath Niwas to play a cop in Salman Khan’s Radhe

regional-movies

Tamil actor Bharath Niwas, who has starred in films like Boys and Kadhal, will be seen playing a cop in Salman Khan’s Radhe, which will be directed by Prabhudeva. Talking to Times of India, Bharath clarified he doesn’t play the antagonist in the film.

“No, I am not the villain in the film. Randeep Hooda is playing that role. I play a cop, someone who’s always with Salman sir’s character. In fact, Prabhu master asked me if I would be okay with the role because I’m also playing the hero in Tamil films. But it’s a good opportunity for me, a very good role. So, I signed it without any hesitation. Prabhu master told me that I have to look stylish, and rough and tough at the same time. So, I beefed up a bit; I’m still working on my body now,” he said.

Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Happy and blessed to be part of #Radhe ..A dream come true to act along side the most wanted Bhai of indian cinema. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Prabhu master. #radhee #eid2020 pic.twitter.com/TjiQzzUX6r — bharath niwas (@bharathhere) November 7, 2019

Bharath has already shot for three days in Mumbai for the film’s first schedule. This will be his second Hindi outing as he has previously worked in Jackpot.

Radhe, which is rumoured to be a sequel to Wanted, marks the third time collaboration of Salman Khan and Prabhudeva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. On October 18, Radha was officially announced via a motion poster. The principal photography began from November 1 in Lonavala, Mumbai. The film is scheduled for an Eid release next year.

Bharath, who has starred in over 30 Tamil films, currently has nearly half a dozen projects in his kitty. He awaits the release of Tamil films Kalidas, in which he has played a cop. This year so far Bharath had two releases – Pottu and Simba. Both the films went on to crash at the box-office.

Simba was a comedy, written and directed by Arvind Sridhar. The film also starred Premgi Amaren, Swathi Deekshit and Bhanu Sri Mehra in the lead roles, with Ramana in supporting role. Pottu was a horror-comedy which released after a delay of nearly two years.

Bharat made his acting debut in 2003 via Shankar’s Boys, which also starred Siddharth and Genelia D’Souza.

