Home / Regional Movies / Tamil actor Sarath Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, wife says he’s asymptomatic

Tamil actor Sarath Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, wife says he’s asymptomatic

Tamil actor Sarath Kumar has tested positive to coronavirus. His wife, former actor Radhika and daughter, actor Varalaxmi tweeted about it and mentioned he was being treated in Hyderabad.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 15:33 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times
Sarath Kumar will be seen next in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.
Sarath Kumar will be seen next in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.
         

Well-known Tamil actor Sarath Kumar has tested positive for the coronavirus but he’s asymptomatic. He’s currently in Hyderabad where he’s being supervised by a team of doctors and is on the road to recovery.

Sarath Kumar’s daughter Varalaxmi took to Twitter to share the news. Later, his wife Radikaa also shared that he’s asymptomatic.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote, “Appa @realsarathkumar has tested positive today for #Covid. He’s currently in Hyderabad recovering and in good hands. We will keep you posted. Thank you! (sic).”

 

Radikaa Sarath Kumar clarified that her husband has tested positive but is asymptomatic.

Radikaa wrote, “Today Sarath tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad. He’s asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors! I will keep you updated about his health in the days to come. @realsarathkumar @rayane_mithun @imAmithun_264 @varusarath5 (sic).”

 

Last seen on screen in Mani Ratnam produced Tamil drama Vaanam Kottatum; Sarath Kumar will soon commence work on Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan.

Also read: Aditya Narayan says media underestimated his purchasing power, reveals actual cost of his new marital home

As per reports, Sarath Kumar will be seen playing the character of Chinna Pazhuvettarayar in Ponniyin Selvan which has been adapted from Kalki’s epic novel. The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai among others. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has already confirmed that she is part of the project, will be seen playing dual roles in the highly anticipated project, according to sources.

