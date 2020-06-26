e-paper
Tamil industry celebs mourn Tuticorin custodial death, demand justice

Many Tamil film personalities took to Twitter to express their shock at the custodial death of P Jeyaraj and his son Fenix.

regional-movies Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:37 IST
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil celebs Khushbu Sundar, Jayam Ravi among others expressed shock at deaths in Tuticorin.
Several Tamil cinema celebrities have expressed shock and demand justice over the custodial death of P Jeyaraj and his son Fenix, who were picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam for violating lockdown rules.

The father and son were allegedly beaten to death by the police. The police picked up the father-son duo after they kept their mobile shop open during lockdown. While Fenix died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22, his father died on June 23.

After the news broke out, several Tamil film celebrities took to Twitter demanding justice for Jayaraj’s family. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted, “Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix (sic).”

 

Actor Jayam Ravi tweeted: “No one is above the law; justice must be done for this inhuman act (sic).”

 

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj wrote: “What happened in Sathankulam is HORRIBLE!! Insult to Humanism. The accused officials need to be punished and justice has to be given to those poor souls. Some humans are more dangerous than viruses (sic).”

 

Composer D Imman tweeted: “Terrified to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix. Totally inhuman and couldn’t digest the torture they must’ve gone through. Let’s raise our voices for this ruthless act India! Jeyaraj and Fenix is the George Floyd of India (sic).”

 

Actor Gautham Karthik tweeted: “HORRIFIED to hear of the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in #Sathankulam May they R.I.P. This is NOT the work of Good and Honest police men who uphold Justice, Law & Order. This is the work of a few sadistic and barbaric criminals in uniform (sic).”

 

 

Filmmaker Pa. Ranjith condemning the attack tweeted in Tamil.

